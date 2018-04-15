Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 7:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Michael Loccisano/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

While demonstrating the glamour expected of an award-winning singer, Miranda Lambert's makeup routine is surprisingly relatable. 

Wearing a red hot George Chakras gown to the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, the "Over You" singer opted for glowing skin and the perfect nude pout, making her beauty a supporting feature to her overall look.

"With Miranda's rich choice in color for her red carpet dress and accessories, we decided to keep her makeup paired down and simply sophisticated with a gorgeous healthy skin focus," celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee confirmed to E! News.

Thus, prepping her skin for the event was crucial. To start, the beauty pro applied hydrating products to ensure a smooth surface for makeup application. Surprisingly, one of them is a classic $2 drugstore product.

Photos

Drugstore Beauty Products at Grammys 2018

"I actually use Vaseline's Original Lip Therapy for hydration on lips," Moani, a partner for the brand, revealed. "I applied it right at the beginning and let it sit while I continued on to the rest of Miranda's makeup, this allowed for the lips to hydrate in advance of the Laura Geller lip application."

After prep, she used Laura Geller Pout Perfection Waterproof Lip Liner in Buff and Nude Kisses Lip Hugging Lip Gloss in Coastal, which she selected based on Miranda's eye color. She shared that "taupe-y tones with a slight hint of rose" enhances their blue hue.

For her warm-toned skin, she used Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, Charlotte Tilbury in Filmstar Bronze and Glow and MAC Hyper Real Glow Palette in Flash + Awe.

To finish the overall look, she used MAC Eyeshadow x 9 in Dusky Rose Times Nine for "a soft haze of color."

For Miranda's body, the beauty pro applied another drugstore classic: Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing Lotion. According to the pro, it's the secret behind her "deeply moisturized and healthy looking skin."

While we all can't be history-making singers, we certainly can recreate this beauty routine.

RELATED ARTICLE: Miranda Lambert's Style Transformation Over the Years

RELATED ARTICLE: Drugstore Hair Accessories Are Back—Check Out These 3-Step Styles

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , 2018 ACM Awards , Life/Style , Red Carpet
Latest News
ESC: Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Hairstylist Uses This Super-Cheap Tool for Weather-Proof Hair

Shopping: Fall Porch Decor

How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

ESC: Kim Kardashian

8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

ESC: Bella Hadid, Dior

Bella Hadid Reveals the Ultimate Halloween Makeup in New Dior Short Film

Shopping: Pumpkin Beauty

9 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Will Give You Dewy Skin

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

7 Celebrity Jacket Trends That Will Make You Want to Brave the Cold

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.