The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Spotted ''Kissing All Night'' at Coachella Party

Reunited and it feels so good?
Exes The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted kissing at an after party during Weekend 1 of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, multiple sources tell E! News.
A source tells E! News, Bella and the "Starboy" singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have been talking on and off the past couple of months, but the former flames, who split in 2016, had their first public reunion this weekend at the music fest in Indio, Calif.
The source says, "Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together."
The insider added that the exes have "secretly seeing each other recently" but that they "are not official. The source also adds that The Weeknd has been "playing the field" and "openly dating" other women since his breakup with Selena Gomez in October 2017.
However, while Abel has been busy dating up a storm, the insider says that Bella "wants to be exclusive."
The source says, "They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship."
As for their steamy make-out Coachella makeout sesh, another source says the pair certainly seemed to be back together while attending Poppy nightclub's Coachella pop-up debuting Kylie Cosmetic's latest makeup line "KOURT X KYLIE" during Coachella on Friday night.
The insider says that at the pair were "kissing all night" and enjoying each other's time at the party.
"They spent the whole night together and left together. Bella looked really happy," adds the insider. "They were definitely super affectionate, cuddling each other while hanging out with their friends."
The source added, "It was no secret."
However, The Weeknd was photographed walking arm-in-arm with Justin Bieber's ex Chantel Jefferies on Saturday. A separate source also says The Weeknd is "enjoying the single life" and "not serious with anyone."
On Nov. 10, 2016, E! News confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple decided to end their 18-month romance one more time.
At the time, a source told E! News that Hadid and The Weeknd "are both still very much in love with each other, but know they needed to officially break things off for a while."
A year prior, Hadid and The Weeknd first split, only to reunite soon after.
Maybe now is finally the right time!