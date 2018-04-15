Carrie Underwood Hits Stage for the First Time Since Life-Changing Accident

She's baaaaaack and better than ever!

Almost five months to the day since Carrie Underwood had a "freak random accident" in which she broke her wrist and injured her face, the "Before He Cheats" singer has made her public debut on stage at tonight's 2018 ACM Awards.

In the highly anticipated comeback, Carrie sang her brand new single "Cry Pretty" for the first time ever during the star-studded award show in Las Vegas. For the performance, the singer showed off her big vocals while donning a glittering ensemble.

Of course, fans were dying to get a glimpse at the singer's face, which looked flawless as ever, after telling she'd required 40-50 facial stitches.

The singer, who was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, has kept a low profile as she's healed in private—but tonight is her first time on any stage or in public since the life-changing fall last fall.

Soon after her performance, which was met with a standing ovation, the singer took home the award for Vocal Event of the Year for "Fighter" with Keith Urban.

While accepting the award, Carrie said, "Thank you for having me, I'm still kind of shaky right now. Thank you guys, thank you country radio, fans, oh my gosh, thank you."

The chart-topping American Idol alum did not do the red carpet prior to the award show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.