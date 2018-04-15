Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 6:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Show

Jason Merritt/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

She's back and better than ever! 

Less than three months after welcoming twin girls, Hillary Scott returned to the stage with Lady Antebellum to perform at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Joined alongside Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, the proud mom of three wowed in a black floral-print dress as the group sang their hit song "Heart Break." 

"Here we go! 2018 #ACMawards," the group shared on Instagram after posing for pictures on the red carpet. 

Before performing Sunday night, Hillary spoke to CMT's Cody Alan where she gave an update on her twins. At the same time, her band couldn't help but show how supportive they are of her even busier schedule. 

Photos

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/WireImage

"They're great. They've doubled their birth weight. They were only four pounds and 10 ounces when they came home from the hospital so they are up over 11 pounds now," Hillary shared when discussing daughters Betsy Mack Tyrrell and Emory JoAnn Tyrrell. "They're eating good and they're starting to sleep a little bit and they are precious."

Charles added, "We've been taking pump breaks. In the schedule, it goes rehearsals [then] lunch/pump." 

Ultimately, Hillary is savoring every second with her three daughters. At the same time, she's preparing for a busy summer with Lady Antebellum.

The band known for huge hits including "Need You Now," "Just a Kiss" and "I Run to You" are hitting the road for the Summer Plays On tour featuring Darius Rucker.

In addition, special guest Russell Dickerson will visit 30 cities starting July 19 in Toronto, Ontario. Tickets are on sale now

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 ACM Awards , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
People's Choice Awards, PCAs

Attention PCAs Voters: Voting Closes Tonight! Pick Your Favorites for the 2018 People's Choice Awards Now

Cardi B

Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Announces ''Domination'' Residency With Parade Through Las Vegas Strip

Avril Lavigne Discusses Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Carrie Underwood: "I'm Just Like Every Other Pregnant Lady"

Britney Spears to Make $507,000 Per Las Vegas Performance?

Sneak Peek: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Interview

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.