Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Walk First Red Carpet as Newlyweds at 2018 ACM Awards

Can we get a hallelujah? Can we get some beautiful newlyweds?

Less than a month after Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd exchanged vows in Nashville, the newlyweds stepped out for their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

The pair arrived at the 2018 ACM Awards holding hands before posing for the cameras.

Maren stunned in a purple and green strapless gown while Ryan looked handsome in a classic suit and tie. And according to Instagram Stories, Maren has Tata Harper Skincare to thank for her glowing skin.

It's going to be a big night for the newlyweds who have a lot of reasons to celebrate in Las Vegas this evening.