Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Walk First Red Carpet as Newlyweds at 2018 ACM Awards

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Can we get a hallelujah? Can we get some beautiful newlyweds?

Less than a month after Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd exchanged vows in Nashville, the newlyweds stepped out for their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

The pair arrived at the 2018 ACM Awards holding hands before posing for the cameras.

Maren stunned in a purple and green strapless gown while Ryan looked handsome in a classic suit and tie. And according to Instagram Stories, Maren has Tata Harper Skincare to thank for her glowing skin. 

It's going to be a big night for the newlyweds who have a lot of reasons to celebrate in Las Vegas this evening.

Photos

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for her individual collaborations with Vince Gill and Thomas Rhett.

She is also expected to perform her song "Rich" from her debut album Hero.

"Everyone in that room is just so pumped up and excited and ready to exhale," she shared with WYRK's Liz Mantel and Clay Moden during rehearsals. "I think it's going to be a really, really positive show."

As for Maren's life as a newlywed, so far it looks pretty darn sweet. The pair just got back from a tropical honeymoon in Bora Bora and also enjoyed a birthday trip to Joshua Tree Desert.

And yes, she still had some time in her schedule to see Justin Timberlake Saturday night in Las Vegas with famous friends Cassadee Pope and Raelynn.

Congratulations Maren on what is already a terrific year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Red Carpet , 2018 ACM Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rumer Willis, AmfAR

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kyle Richards Talks "Halloween" 40 Years Later

Carrie Underwood: "I'm Just Like Every Other Pregnant Lady"

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Why Hugh Jackman Loves Doing Good for Others

Michael Kors Talks Acquiring Versace

Shonda Rhimes & Her Daughter Talk Inspiring Women in Hollywood

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.