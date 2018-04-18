Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Now Her Realest Ever at Age 39

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 4:00 AM
Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!
The star of E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and mother of three turned 39 on Wednesday.
Kourtney is known for being among the most candid members of her family (remember her iconic deadpanned reaction to sister Kim Kardashian crying over losing her diamond earring in the ocean?) and has showcased even more candor over the past few years, especially after her 2015 breakup with Scott Disick.
Here are moments that show Kourtney at her realest over the past year.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
She Isn't Afraid to Set Boundaries:
On the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March, Kourtney and Scott talk about their new normal.
"I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is. And so I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too and just like if you just like wander into my bedroom and go, 'Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'" Kourtney tells Scott.
"I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that's a private place for you," Scott says.
She's More Independent:
"I feel like Scott and I were very co-dependent and I just would always bounce every idea off of him," Kourtney said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year. "Also, I'm just like living a different life now where doing more for myself is like an option and now that I am able to make my own decisions, I want to make the best decisions."
She Follows Her Heart:
On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, Kourtney struggles with the decision of going on vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima without her children.
"I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids," she says. "And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me," Kourtney realized. "Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be."
She's Pragmatic:
On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, Kourtney says she's been thinking about freezing her eggs, adding, "What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"
While freezing her eggs, especially at her age, won't guarantee that she would be able to conceive another biological child when she is older, it does increase her chances a tiny bit.
She Takes Care of Herself:
Kourtney has maintain a workout regimen for years and has also become known for her nutritious diet. She revealed this past January that she also takes collagen supplements and vegan probiotic shots.
Of course, she has her cheat days, because, as she puts it, "you have to live your life!"
She Isn't Afraid to Bare It All:
Like her sisters and many celebs, Kourtney has posed for photos nude, most recently last year. It doesn't get more real than that!
