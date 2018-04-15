Adele's Reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella Performance Is Peak Adele

Sun., Apr. 15, 2018

Adele remains the most adorable celebrity Beyoncé superfan.

The latter singer made her big music comeback with a belated headlining performance at the 2018 Coachellamusic festival in California on Saturday, a year after she canceled her appearance due to her pregnancy with twins.

The show, dubbed "Beychella," was live-streamed on the event's YouTube page. Adele posted on her Instagram page videos of her watching and dancing to the webcast inside a room, while wearing sweats.

In one video, the "Hello" singer jumps and whips her hair around. In another clip, Adele dances and shakes her butt.

In a third video, she dances with a trumpet. Beyoncé's performance had included a marching band, which contained trumpet players.

Beyoncé's Sexy Coachella 2018 Looks

Bey had last performed at the 2017 Grammys, where she lost major awards to Adele.

 

Adele later professed her admiration for Beyoncé in her final onstage acceptance speech.

"All us artists adore you. You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it."

She later told reporters, "What the f--k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

