Beyoncé Showcases Sexy Outfits at Coachella: All About Her Styles

Beyoncé made her big comeback at Coachella 2018 on Saturday and she didn't disappoint, not with her performance and not with her sexy styles!

The singer showcased a number of hot looks during her set. Her outfits were custom-designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousting. The singer maintained a hands-on approach when it came to designing the different styles and involved her husband Jay-Z and their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in the process.

Rousting, who has designed tour outfits for the singer before, told Vogue that her stylist Marni Senofonte approached him about designing Coachella looks for Beyoncé.

"Marni told me that the shows were all about survivors and that B was looking for something in a military style," he said. "Our silhouettes and our sort of Mad Max, futuristic take on military looks for fall were a perfect fit."

He worked with Senofonte, the singer herself and the rest of Beyoncé's team to create two custom Balmain stage wardrobes. She showcased one on Saturday and will wear outfits from the other onstage at her show this upcoming Saturday, during the second and final weekend of Coachella 2018.