Beyoncé Showcases Sexy Outfits at Coachella: All About Her Styles

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Beyoncé made her big comeback at Coachella 2018 on Saturday and she didn't disappoint, not with her performance and not with her sexy styles!

The singer showcased a number of hot looks during her set. Her outfits were custom-designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousting. The singer maintained a hands-on approach when it came to designing the different styles and involved her husband Jay-Z and their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in the process.

Rousting, who has designed tour outfits for the singer before, told Vogue that her stylist Marni Senofonte approached him about designing Coachella looks for Beyoncé.

"Marni told me that the shows were all about survivors and that B was looking for something in a military style," he said. "Our silhouettes and our sort of Mad Max, futuristic take on military looks for fall were a perfect fit."

He worked with Senofonte, the singer herself and the rest of Beyoncé's team to create two custom Balmain stage wardrobes. She showcased one on Saturday and will wear outfits from the other onstage at her show this upcoming Saturday, during the second and final weekend of Coachella 2018.

 

Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Destiny's Child Reunion 2.0

The trio sparkles in silver outfits.

Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Say My Name

Say my name!

Jay Z, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Drunk in Love

Bey performs with husband Jay-Z.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Shining, Shimmering

...splendid.

Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Smile!

The singer is all smiles.

Solange, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Sister, Sister

The singer performs with Solange.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

"BAE"

The singer shows us how it's done.

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Raven Varona

Her Majesty

Here comes the queen...

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Robin Harper

Those Boots...

Are made for dancing!

Article continues below

Beyonce, Coachella 2018, Weekend 2

Raven Varona

Think Pink

Beyonce mixes up her look for weekend No. 2.

Beyonce, Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Coachella, 2018

Raven Varona

Destiny's Child Reunion

Bey reunites with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and the three sport corresponding outfits.

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Andrew White

All Hail Bey

The singer wields a fancy regal staff.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Coachella

Raven Varona

Black Leather

The singer shows some skin in a black sexy style.

Beyonce, Coachella

Raven Varona

Ooh-La-La

Bey goes risqué!

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Robin Harper

Here Comes the Queen

The singer sports a regal look.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Raven Varona

Royalty

The singer wears a black fishnet outfit with a Beyoncé 2018 coat of arms. Because she's a queen.

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Leggy Look

The singer sports a yellow collegiate-style embellished yellow hoodie with "BAE" written on the front and denim shorts.

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Sexy Boots

The singer wears white, shimmering, fringed Christian Louboutin boots.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Robin Harper

Who Run the World

Bey's backup dancers match her.

Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Andrew White

Standing Tall

The singer stands tall in her eclectic outfit amid her band.

Photos

Beyoncé's Sexy Coachella 2018 Looks

The styles the singer wore during her first show including an Egyptian-inspired gold-and-black cape with intricate embellishments, a hologram-fabric black jacket and bodysuit, a collegiate-style embellished yellow hoodie with "BAE" written on the front—paired with denim shorts and Christian Louboutin boots, a camouflage and mesh minidress, as well as a top decorated with a 2018 Beyoncé crest that shows a bee, a raised fist, a panther and an Egyptian goddess.

"I think the thing I will always remember is sitting on the floor with B and cutting fabric," Rousting told Vogue. "Blue comes in and runs over to B, and B holds her in her arms while talking to us about the cuts and silhouettes. To me, it was just such a beautiful moment because here you are with this megastar but also, she is a strong woman and a loving momma to her daughter."

"Jay saw the Egyptian goddess cape and when B put it on, his eyes went wide and he was so excited," Rousting added. "He said, 'Oh, wow!' That gave me a lot of satisfaction."

Jay would later make a cameo onstage during Bey's performance.

Rousting said Beyoncé is a "perfectionist" who "has such a distinct vision for fashion and for her music."

"She would give me direct feedback about how the lighting should hit the clothes, what the music had to emphasize about each look," he said. "I never had to guess what to do next."

Beyoncé's performance featured a reunion with her Destiny's Child band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

In true Destiny's Child style, the three wore corresponding outfits—black, sparkling camouflage looks, also created by Rousteing. He also dressed Bey's group of more than 200 dancers.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Coachella , Fashion , 2018 Coachella , Top Stories , Apple News , Music , VG
Latest News
Rumer Willis, AmfAR

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Kim Kardashian

8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

7 Celebrity Jacket Trends That Will Make You Want to Brave the Cold

ESC: Meghan Markle

See All of Meghan Markle’s Chic Maternity Looks From Her Royal Tour

Shopping: Sexy Halloween

Cute & Surprisingly Sexy Halloween Costumes

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Wears an $1,800 Dress to Start Her First Royal Tour—See Her Look!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.