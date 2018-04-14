Kim Kardashian Shares Cutest Video Yet of Chicago West

She's the spitting image of her mama!

Kim Kardashian posted a brand new video of her lookalike daughter Chicago West on Saturday and of course her adoring fans went wild after seeing another glimpse of Kim and Kanye West's baby girl, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Along with the social media video, Kim can be heard saying to the 3-month-old, "Say hi! Say hi, cutie!"

The little lady, who is outfitted in a white dress, is obviously enamored with her famous mama, as she coos at the camera and kicks her little legs.