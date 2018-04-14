Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Luna a Sesame Street-Themed 2nd Birthday Party

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Just go to Chrissy and John's house, of course!

It's sunny days at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home, as the duo are pulling out all the stops for their daughter Luna Stephens' second birthday on Saturday. The proud parents took to social media this AM to give the world a look at what's going down for their little girl's big day—and that's a Sesame Street-themed birthday bash.

Chrissy posted a video on Twitter of a three-tiered cake and wrote, "Happy birthday, loons!!! Mommy and daddy are killing the cake game."

The colorful cake features a red tier, a yellow "feathered" tier and a blue tier. The pregnant social media star can be heard saying to her daughter, who is sitting atop her dad's shoulders, "Look at the bird feathers!"

John says to his birthday girl, "Look at your bird feather cake, baby girl."