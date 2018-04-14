Justin Bieber Dances at Coachella and Channels Leonardo DiCaprio

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 2:00 PM
Justin Bieber was certainly in party mode at Coachella 2018...he was dancing like nobody was watching! Fans filmed video of the 24-year-old pop star dancing to the music on the festival grounds on Friday, wearing colorful Hawaiian shorts and a matching shirt—which he later removed.
In 2014, videos of Leonardo DiCaprio dancing with his friends at Coachella went viral.
Also on Friday, Bieber was also seen cheering on 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, aka the "Walmart Yodel Kid," as he gave a surprise performance during DJ Whethan's set at Coachella. The child went viral earlier this month with a video showing him performing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at his local Walmart in Illinois.
Justin, a former child YouTube viral sensation who had predicted that Ramsey would end up performing at Coachella, and the boy later took selfies together backstage.
Bieber traveled to Coachella via private jet, along with a friend, Cherissa Kittmer. She posted a photo of the two standing in front of the plane on Thursday.
At the festival on Friday, Bieber was spotted hanging out with guy friends, including Brooklyn Beckham.
