Coachella 2018: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tyga, Justin Bieber and Others Party at Festival

Weekend 1, Day 2, OMG Beyoncé:

The singer certainly did not disappoint with her onstage comeback, which featured a Destiny's Child reunion!

Weekend 1, Day 2, Neon Carnival 2018 After-Party:

21 Savage arrived and was surrounded by security guards. He was escorted to the stage area and hung out in the "rappers' section", where they joined Migos on the side stage.

Leonardo DiCaprio was keeping it low-key and trying to stay under the radar while wearing his typical newscap hat and 3D glasses. He had a VIP table up on the risers that was next to the stage and it was jam packed. He was surrounded by people. Cami Morrone was by his side. Everyone at his table was drinking and dancing, and Leo was very mellow. He was smoking his vape and chilling with all his friends. At one point it was so crowded, security were pushing people out.

Kellen Lutz kept it low-key in a hat and hoodie and was hanging out next to Leo.

Jamie Foxx was hanging out with Diddy at a table. He gave Leo a handshake. Jamie was dancing around and nodding his head to the music. He looked really happy and in high-spirits.

French Montana took the stage around 3 a.m. and everyone was in front of the stage and dancing.

Amber Rose arrived in printed jumpsuit and was with friends. She was roaming around and then was taken to a table. Her ex, 21 Savage, was on the other side of the stage. She looked like she was having a fun time dancing.

Nicole Scherzinger was walking around holding onto to her new boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov. He was holding her and pulling her out of the crazy crowd.

Kourtney and Younes Bendjima arrived together hand-in hand and were running around the carnival before being escorted to their table. It looked like they wanted to check out the grounds and see what all the games were all about. They didn't try to be under the radar at all and looked like they were having a lot of fun together. Kourtney was smiling a lot. Younes was holding her as they were walking around. At one point and, he was keeping her warm. They were escorted to a table with the owner of 1oak, and were all hanging out. Kourtney was dancing and Younes was by her side the entire time. They were playing heavy hip-hop music and Kourtney seemed really excited about it. They were surrounded by a huge entourage and were next to Leo's table. Kourtney said hi to Blake Griffin who was next to them.