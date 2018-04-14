Carrie Underwood Shares New Photo of Her Face 5 Months After Accident

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 10:22 AM
Carrie Underwood is getting closer and closer to her comeback as she continues to recover from last year's accident.
In November, the 35-year-old singer suffered a "hard fall" right outside her home, breaking her wrist and injuring her face, which prompted her to receive more than 40 stitches. She later told her fans she may look "a bit different." For months, Underwood largely kept her face hidden in social media posts and stayed away from the spotlight. Last week, she shared a photo of herself rehearsing, taken from a distance, but with most of her face showing.
Earlier this week, Underwood said in a letter to fans that her face is "healing pretty nicely." She then released a new single, "Cry Pretty," her first solo record in a year and a half, which she is set to perform at the 2018 ACM Awards this Sunday.
On Friday night, Underwood shared on Instagram another photo of her rehearsing, taken from a distance and with her face partially hidden by a microphone. It is unclear when this pic and her previous photo were taken.
"Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards," she wrote.
The award show will mark Underwood's first celebrity appearance since she co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November, two days before her accident.
In December, reality star Adrienne Gang, who appeared on Bravo's Below Deck, shared a photo with Underwood following a workout class. It shows the singer wearing a wrist brace. Her face does not look different.
At the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards, Underwood is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for "The Fighter" with Keith Urban.
Reba McEntire will host the ceremony, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
