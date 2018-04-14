Hey Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B Has Some Relationship Advice for You

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 6:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian

Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's week has certainly been a roller coaster of emotion, but leave it to none other than Cardi B to offer up some sage words of advice for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Earlier today, the rapper—who is still riding high from her debut album release a week ago—stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show when she was asked about the rumors surrounding KoKo's relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail published photos and video that purported to show the NBA athlete kissing a woman in a New York City rooftop bar, PH-D Lounge, on Saturday before a game the following Monday.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Days after the photos initially were released, Khloe gave birth to her first child with the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player and her family by her side.

"Do what your heart feel like doing," Cardi told the radio show. "At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they date deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect."

The "Be Careful" rapper added, "You don't know what type of things going on in their relationship. People make it seem like this happened two weeks ago. Let them work things out."

Cardi's no stranger to being at the center of scrutiny around her relationship either.

In fact, her engagement to Migos' Offset has caused a flurry of backlash on social media from fans and foes alike after reports of him cheating surfaced.

"In the beginning of our relationship we had our doubts about each other, things weren't perfect. I had my suspicions but we kept stuff private between us. We just worked it out," she explained.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Cardi B , Tristan Thompson , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Cassie Ventura Break Up

Piers Morgan Jerk-Meter: Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande & More

Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring vs. Other Star Bling

Fall TV Premieres: Biggest Hits & Unexpected Misses

Ashley Graham, Chrissy Metz & More Celebs Talk Body Positivity

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.