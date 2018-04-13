Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Honeymoon

Forget about the upcoming royal wedding; let's talk about the honeymoon!

While excitement is certainly growing in regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic ceremony next month, some fans of the couple are thinking ahead to one of their first trips as husband and wife.

Yes, people want to know where the lovebirds are headed for their honeymoon.

Despite reports, a source tells E! News that the couple is not planning to visit Namibia for their honeymoon. "These reports are widely off the mark," our insider explained.

In fact, up until recently, the couple hadn't even booked their post-wedding getaway.