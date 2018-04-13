Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Eva Marcille!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and America's Next Top Model alumna has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Sterling.

"All praises be to God!" the proud mom shared with her 1.9 million followers on Instagram while revealing her son's arrival this evening at 5:59 local time.

Eva is also a proud mom to a daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship. Throughout her pregnancy, Bravo's newest reality star documented her journey to motherhood for the second time.

In fact, she revealed details about her "Prince Michael" themed baby shower held at 433 Bishop in Atlanta.