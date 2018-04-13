Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Kick Off Coachella After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 5:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Coachella 2018

BACKGRID

It's time to end the week on a hot note!

After a quick trip to Cleveland to witness her sister Khloe Kardashian give birth to her first child, Kourtney Kardashian headed out to the California desert to experience the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

In photos obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported Adidas jogger pants with a sheer black tank-top and matching sunglasses as she picked up her VIP passes.

Close behind was boyfriend Younes Bendjima who sported jeans, Nike shoes, a green T-shirt and a matching button-down.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Jordyn Woods also made the trip to the desert to experience the three-day festival that includes musical guests The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Coachella 2018

BACKGRID

"The wind you guys, is this necessary?" Kylie shared on Instagram before boarding her plane to Indio, Calif. She would later showcase a bright pink wig and proclaim: "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom." 

 

On Saturday, Kourt also took to social media to post images from the night prior. The mom of three posted a getting ready pic, showing her in an over-sized yellow Bob Marley shirt with sister Kylie and pal Jordyn on each side. The caption for the colorful photo is, "This is not my outfit."

While it's unclear how long the famous crew will be staying, Khloe remains in Cleveland after welcoming a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Malika Haqq appears to be staying with her BFF after posting a thoughtful message on Instagram. "Right by your side. Congrats my love!" she wrote to her followers early this morning. "Thank you for my niece."

And despite some relationship drama between Khloe and Tristan this week, the new mom's inner circle is trying to spread nothing but positive energy.

"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," a source shared with E! News. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Coachella , 2018 Coachella , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Mommy Mode! Take a Closer Look at Kim Kardashian's Road to Baby No. 3 Ahead of Her Birthday

LeeAnne Locken, Rich Emberlin

Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken Sets the Record Straight on Her Upcoming Wedding

David Beckham

Beautify Like Beckham: How Famous Men Are Getting in On Glam, Grooming and the Booming Business of Self-Care

Eminem, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

How Eminem Is Still the Most Private and Polarizing Rapper of All Time

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Why Pippa Middleton's Son Might Have a More Fabulous Life Than Kate Middleton's Kids

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Oscars 2014

All the Times Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reminded Us That Love Still Exists

Q & A, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott

Inside Kelsea Ballerini and Hillary Scott's Unbreakable Friendship On and Off Stage

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.