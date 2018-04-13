What's Next for Khloe Kardashian? Here's Everything We Know

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What's next for the new mom? 

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a beautiful baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday morning. The couple has had a tough week as rumors have surfaced of his alleged infidelity. While neither party has responded to the rumors, people are wondering what is next for the new mom? 

Khloe is currently still in Cleveland with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq, who were both there for the birth. Sources tell E! News Khloe wanted to get back to L.A. as soon as possible, but was advised to stay. As for now, she's enjoying her new role as mama and the rest will have to wait. 

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Distraught Over Tristan's Cheating Reports

Get the full story in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Tristan Thompson , Apple News , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Mommy Mode! Take a Closer Look at Kim Kardashian's Road to Baby No. 3 Ahead of Her Birthday

LeeAnne Locken, Rich Emberlin

Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken Sets the Record Straight on Her Upcoming Wedding

David Beckham

Beautify Like Beckham: How Famous Men Are Getting in On Glam, Grooming and the Booming Business of Self-Care

Eminem, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

How Eminem Is Still the Most Private and Polarizing Rapper of All Time

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Why Pippa Middleton's Son Might Have a More Fabulous Life Than Kate Middleton's Kids

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Oscars 2014

All the Times Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reminded Us That Love Still Exists

Q & A, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott

Inside Kelsea Ballerini and Hillary Scott's Unbreakable Friendship On and Off Stage

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.