Luann de Lesseps Connects With a Friend Who Took His Own Life on Hollywood Medium: ''Life Was a Cabaret for Jean Claude''

Sometimes, the people who put on the biggest show are hiding the darkest demons.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lessepsconnects with a late friend whose internal struggle led him to take his own life in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"Now this man I can tell, comes across very creative, kind of an energy of very brilliant mind. The thing with this, is they're showing me, 'Double edged sword, double edged sword, double edged sword.' So when they do that, that's their way of usually acknowledging that whatever good quality they had might have been the thing that caused some torment internally. So, do you know any of situations pertinent to an individual dying at a premature age and contributing to their own passing?" Tyler Henry asks.

"Yeah, the owner of the restaurant, who was a friend of mine," Luann replies. "And he was very creative. Brilliant, but his own worst enemy."