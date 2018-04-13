14 Ways to Upgrade Your Coachella Look Under $30

Truth: Getting your festival outfit just right is an accomplishment of epic proportions.

That's also why curating said look can get overwhelming that you sometimes abandon the plan in favor of a classic jeans and tee look. Say you do that, but still want to add a little personality to your vibe. Enter these key accessories, all under $30. That's right, you don't have to spend big to go big.

Besides, we can definitely see you sporting these throughout the rest of the year, too.