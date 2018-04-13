Figure Skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu Are Ready to Take on Dancing with the Stars

One of the 2018 Winter Olympics' best friendships has made its way to Dancing with the Stars.

Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu will both compete in the shortened all-athletes edition of the reality show that premieres at the end of this month, and if we know anything about anything, we'd say they both have a pretty good chance of making it all the way to the end.

However, that said, being a figure skater isn't as much of a leg up as it usually is on this show, given the fact that every competitor is an athlete.

"Figure skaters tend to do well, but they tend to do well on a normal season when it's not all athletes," Mirai's partner, Alan Bersten, explained to E! News. "Here, everyone has an advantage in some way because they're the prime of their sport, they're the top of their sport. Everyone knows their bodies so well."