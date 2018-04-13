Figure Skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu Are Ready to Take on Dancing with the Stars

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 3:46 PM
One of the 2018 Winter Olympics' best friendships has made its way to Dancing with the Stars.
Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu will both compete in the shortened all-athletes edition of the reality show that premieres at the end of this month, and if we know anything about anything, we'd say they both have a pretty good chance of making it all the way to the end.
However, that said, being a figure skater isn't as much of a leg up as it usually is on this show, given the fact that every competitor is an athlete.
"Figure skaters tend to do well, but they tend to do well on a normal season when it's not all athletes," Mirai's partner, Alan Bersten, explained to E! News. "Here, everyone has an advantage in some way because they're the prime of their sport, they're the top of their sport. Everyone knows their bodies so well."
Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson are already living in fear of one of their competitors, who just happens to be one of the best basketball players ever and also 7'2.
"I heard that Kareem already knows how to do the salsa, so he's got one up on us," Jenna says.
"Right, well he's got a a few up on us," Adam quips. "Kareem is as tall as I would be if two of me stood on top of each other and wore a trench coat."
Mirai, meanwhile, has got her sights set on her pal Adam, and she's ready with a few fighting words.
"He's ready to steal the show, but he doesn't know that I'm standing in his way, so I guess he'll have to take me out," she says. "We're really competitive."
For more from both Adam and Mirai, click play on the videos above!
Dancing with the Stars: Athletes premieres Monday, April 30 on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?