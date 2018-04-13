Did Tyler Henry Predict Drama Between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Did Tyler Henry predict there would be drama between Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth on Thursday to her and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player's first child together, a baby girl. Two days earlier, there were multiple reports that claimed he had kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women, reportedly as recently as last weekend. The two, who have been together for more than a year, have not commented.

In an episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Henry talks to Khloe about her love life and expresses some concern over her maintaining a long-distance relationship with Tristan, who lives in Cleveland. She has since the start of their relationship divided her time between the city and Los Angeles.

"For you, I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that is reaching its peak," he says. "So one of the challenges that's coming through is a referral of ultimately being distanced but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally, I'm seeing a clock...and it's symbolic for basically saying that a schedule, or two people's schedules, would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship. If we have two individuals who are both very driven, doing their own things, the feeling is, we want to ensure we have enough time for a relationship to be able to have that and that can be a challenge if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they're going."

"I would say, for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we're fine," he says.