Blake Shelton Joins Gwen Stefani for Her Big Las Vegas Welcome

Welcome to Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani!

The singer received a very warm welcome in the city on Friday, where she celebrated her Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. To kick off the event, dancers energized the crowd outside of the venue with some of Stefani's biggest hits. Then when "The Sweet Escape" started playing, Stefani appeared wearing a black and white leather dress and thigh-high boots.

"This is gonna be my new home, which is crazy! I'm so excited!" Stefani told the crowd. "This is an amazing opportunity, I'm humbled, I'm honored, thank you so much for all your love."

While Stefani was addressing her fans, her beau Blake Shelton could be seen (via Stefani's Facebook live-stream) in the crowd filming his longtime love.