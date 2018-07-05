How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Have Defied the Basketball Couple Curse and Make Their Marriage Work

The Warriors may not have repeated as champions, but the Currys still looked like winners at the game of life when they jetted off to St. Tropez to unwind that July. And they still had plenty to celebrate: Steph won his second consecutive league MVP title and Ayesha had opened her first pop-up restaurant, International Smoke (now a three-location franchise), and was about to release her first cookbook, Seasons of Life.

Her own Food Network series, Ayesha's Home Kitchen, premiered in October 2016 (originally Ayesha Homemade) and she has since launched a line of signature kitchenware and her own meal-prep delivery service, Homemade. (Incidentally, she also hosted the latest season of The Great American Baking Show, but ABC pulled it after two episodes when past sexual harassment accusations against pastry chef and show judge Johnny Iuzzini came to light.)

Steph, who's returned the career support by appearing on her show and collaborating with her on a food-themed app game, has said that his wife really is always cooking at home, whipping up late-night snacks at a moment's notice and making family dinners. He told ABC News last year that he's happy to go to the grocery store—when Ayesha says he can.

"My wife doesn't let me do it that often, 'cause I always mess somethin' up," he said, laughing. "I'll forget one of the main ingredients for the recipe...So I'm on a short leash, when it comes to the grocery store runs. But I like doin' it."

"I'll forget one of the main ingredients for the-- for the recipe ... So, I'm on a short leash, when it comes to the grocery store runs. But I like doin' it," he added.

Ayehsa told FabFitFun, which featured her Homemade-brand mugs in its most recent Winter Box, "As a mom, I hit road bumps really often. There are days when you feel you aren't good enough or not doing enough. My husband is the one that keeps me going. [He] is my driving, motivating force, and I'm really appreciative of him for that."