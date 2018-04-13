Taylor Swift Performs "Delicate" and Covers Earth, Wind & Fire's "September"

by Serrie Ro | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 1:19 PM
Taylor Swiftjust dropped two new Spotify Singles and we're loving them.
The pop-icon released special acoustic renditions of her original song "Delicate" and a cover for the 1978 track "September" by Earth Wind & Fire as part of the Spotify Singles series.
Her version of "September" is vastly different from the original, in which she replaces the R&B/disco mix with a more bluegrass, banjo heavy version. Swift said she chose the song for "sentimental reasons" and because of her love for the band's classic tune.
The songstress also previously came out with a second music video for "Delicate", one that she shot herself in one take. Swift shared a preview of the vertical music video on her Instagram account, adding it's exclusively on Spotify.
She said "Delicate" is a song about vulnerability and balancing the rush and fear we feel before taking a chance.
Swift joins a list of other artists who were featured on the Spotify Singles series, including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Arcade Fire, Harry Stylesand Fifth Harmony
The Grammy award-winning artist's singles are coming out right as she prepares for her reputation Stadium Tour which will feature Camila Cabello and Charli XCX as opening acts.
"I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you," she told her followers.
The tour starts on May 8th in Glendale, AZ.
