Saturday Savings: Mila Kunis' On-Sale Dress Is for Lazy, Sunny Days

Mila Kunis' dress is just what we need for spring.

Although the floral print makes it an adorable choice, it's the loose-hanging, flattering fit that has us swooning. The Rails Romee Dress features a deep-V neckline, cinched waist and short hemline, which makes it breathable for warm weather. However, if there's a slight breeze, the star's choice pairs well with a leather jacket or oversized cardigan.

The mom of two finished her look with a small clutch and oxfords. The size of her bag and footwear choice makes this outfit optimal for running errands or having brunch with your friends. It's spring-appropriate, pretty, easy to wear and comfortable.