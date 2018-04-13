Christina Aguilera Is Finally Doing Carpool Karaoke for James Corden's Primetime Special

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 11:30 AM

Finally! 

Just as we're all sitting here wondering when we'll be getting new Christina Aguilera music, CBS has announced that she will be joining James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke for the first time ever, headlining the upcoming Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. 

While Carpool Karaoke typically features older hits—which we are 100% here for—it's hard not to hope that we're going to get at least a little tease of that new album that's rumored to be coming out in May. 

Back in January, the singer tweeted "It's coming, bitches." 

Also set to appear during the big Primetime Special? Expect to see Mom's Allison Janney and Anna Faris, The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage appear in"Crosswalk the Musical: The Sound of Music."

Plus, Corden will kick off the show with a Bruno Mars-inspired musical number. 

This is Corden's third primetime outing, with the first two winning Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special. So the pressure is on!

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special will air Monday, April 23 at 10 p.m. on CBS. 

