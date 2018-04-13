Tonya Harding Fully Expects Nancy Kerrigan Comparisons on Dancing With the Stars

Nancy Kerrigan also just so happens to have competed on Dancing with the Stars in season 24. She tied with Nick Viall for 6th and 7th place.

When asked if she's ready for the Nancy Kerrigan references, Harding said she was.

"You know, I know that there's going to be comparisons, and that's perfectly fine," she told us, though she's got bigger concerns when it comes to partner Sasha Farber and his new wife, fellow pro and partner to MLB star Johnny Damon, Emma Slater. "I just want to go out and we will do the best that we can, and hopefully beat his wife. That's the important part, I guess."

Farber seems to think they've got a pretty good chance just based on one thing.

"Our height is like, perfect."

For more from Harding and Farber—including why we're about to see a whole new side of Tonya Harding