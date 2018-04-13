Here's a New Way to Sing Along to Coco's "Remember Me"

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 10:59 AM

Are you ready Coco fans? 

We can all now sing-along to the movie's song, "Remember Me," on Smule

The top social media music app is now featuring Disney's animated hit that won an Oscar for best original song and also jumped onto the Billboard Top 40 list. 

Not sure how it works? Above is a look at what it looks like. 

Smule has over 52 million users and is the only social media network where users can sing with each other and their favorite artists including Demi Lovato, Luke Bryan, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi and more. 

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

Are you a big Disney fan? The app also partner with Disney and launched songs from Moana and Aladdin

Coco's Anthony Gonzalez on How He Connected With His Character Miguel

Check out how fans can also experience what a duet with Ed Sheeran would be like singing "Castle on the Hill." 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

