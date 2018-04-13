TV's Most Stylish Character 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 10:53 AM
Like the red carpet, TV is an endless supply of fashion inspiration.
For one, there are so many shows with noteworthy stylists that finding a character to represent your style is easy. For example, if you are a power player at work in need of an equally impactful garbs, Scandal and House of Cards are good places to start. Or, if you're a high school senior in need of a summer wardrobe that will reap heart-eye emojis on Instagram, binge-watching Riverdale is a promising solution.
The only caveat is that watching TV is similar to window shopping—it's hard to tell who is wearing what. Thankfully, brands like The Limited, who released an limited edition Scandal collection, or New York & Co., who partnered with Gabrielle Union on a very Mary Jane-like wardrobe, are making it easier to buy your favorite on-screen style.
Now that Being Mary Jane and Scandal are on their final seasons, which TV character will be the next to inspire a fashion collection?
Tell us your predictions below!
ABC/CW
ABC/HBO
ABC/NBC/NETFLIX
NETFLIX/ABC
HULU/FOX/COMEDY CENTRAL
NETFLIX/HBO
RELATED ARTICLE: Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens' Ultimate Guide to Music Festivals
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?