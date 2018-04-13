Zayn Malik Says He Hoped to Love Gigi Hadid "Forever," but "Things Change"

At one point in time, Zayn Malik wanted to spend forever with Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old singer said he was "really excited" to phone in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest Friday to promote his new single, "Let Me." He estimated he wrote the track "about seven or eight months ago," confirming the song was written when he was dating the 22-year-old model.

When he wrote "Let Me," Malik said, "I was in love—and I think that's pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it." Hadid was Malik's muse, and he has no regrets. "We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about," he said. "You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever."