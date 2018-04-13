The 14 Messiest Breakups in The Bachelor's History

The say all's fair in love and war...just ask Bachelor Nation!
Bachelor in Paradise's former couple Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes were once again in the headlines this week, despite ending their relationship over the summer over cheating allegations. Why? Well, he decided to share their private e-mails on Twitter.
Alas, Amanda and Robby's ongoing feud is far from The Bachelor franchise's only messy split, as more than a few couples have had a hard time parting amicably...on and off camera over the years.
In fact, Robby isn't the only ex Amanda had a less-than-pleasant split with as her break-up with Josh Murray (after their engagement on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016) also took a nasty turn.
Oh, and Josh also has more than one Bachelor break-up under his belt.
We've compiled a list of The Bachelor franchise's 14 nastiest splits, ranging from on-camera blindsides to tell-all books to straight-up ghosting. Click through our brand-new gallery to take a stroll down the messy memory lane.
What do you think was the messiest breakup in Bachelor history? Any couples you wish could've make it work?