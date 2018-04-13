The 14 Messiest Breakups in The Bachelor's History

The say all's fair in love and war...just ask Bachelor Nation!

Bachelor in Paradise's former couple Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes were once again in the headlines this week, despite ending their relationship over the summer over cheating allegations. Why? Well, he decided to share their private e-mails on Twitter.

Alas, Amanda and Robby's ongoing feud is far from The Bachelor franchise's only messy split, as more than a few couples have had a hard time parting amicably...on and off camera over the years.