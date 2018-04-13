Meghan Markle Visits Chicago to Complete U.K. Visa Application Before Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 8:53 AM

Meghan Markle is getting all her legal paperwork in order before she becomes Prince Harry's wife.

The 36-year-old American former actress and Suits alum, who has been in England with her fiancé over the past few months, flew back to her native United States this week and traveled to Chicago to complete an application for a U.K. visa. This marks an important step of the "formal process" towards becoming a British citizen, a palace source told E! News. Meghan is expected to return to the U.K. soon.

It was not revealed why the actress, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, where there is also an office to obtain a U.K. visa, chose to complete her application in Chicago. It is speculated that the city's branch offers a fast turnaround and a more discreet service for VIPs.

Adults whose are married to British citizens and who meet residency and travel requirements can qualify for U.K. citizenship. 

Meghan had also traveled to the United States earlier this month to visit her mother in Los Angeles.

Meghan and Harry are set to wed on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

