Prince Philip Leaves the Hospital After Hip Surgery

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 5:30 AM

Prince Philip

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Prince Philip was discharged Friday from the King Edward VII Hospital in London. He looked to be in good spirits, as he waved to journalists while being driven away in a Land Rover Discovery.

Prince Philip underwent surgery last Wednesday to replace his joint with a prosthetic implant. "The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. "His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received." Princess Anne visited her father for just under an hour Thursday, and upon leaving, she told reporters he was in "good form." Princess Anne was the first known family member to visit Prince Philip since he had the planned operation on Apr. 4. Queen Elizabeth II assured a concerned citizen that her husband would be A-OK, sharing, "He said he's getting on very well."

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

After the operation was over, Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip was "progressing satisfactorily." And during his 11-day hospital stay, he stayed "comfortable and in good spirits."

Prince Philip had been unable to accompany Queen Elizabeth II to church at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday because of his hip issue (which is also why he missed an annual Maundy Service).

In May 2017, with his wife's support, Prince Philip announced he would be retiring from his royal duties; he carried out his previously planned engagements through August of that year.

