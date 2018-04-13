Kylie Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian on Giving Birth

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to congratulate her big sister on her new baby girl.

"Kongrats, Khloe! It's a girl!" the reality star's Snapchat filter read. It also contained pink balloons.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the snap on Thursday while driving around with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

However, Kylie isn't the only one in the Kardashian family to send their well wishes. Kris Jenner shared a video of her daughter Kendall Jenner repeatedly saying the word "baby."

"BLESSED!!!" the momager wrote, crediting W Magazine for the clip. "When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."