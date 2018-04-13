Britney Spears Brings Sam Asghari to the GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles

Ricky Martin, star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, brought Spears up onstage. "Nine years ago, when I became a father, I knew I had to publicly come out; it was not easy. But I met GLAAD, and I am so grateful they were there to help me. This year, I felt like I had a mission to play Gianni Versace's lover, Antonio D'Amico, and bring awareness to this tragic story. GLAAD knows that sharing our stories is what accelerates acceptance, and sadly, the lives of LGBTQ people—famous or not—are still at risk," he told the audience. "We must all find our own ways to fight against injustice, whether it is directed at us, LGBTQ people, at immigrants, or at my fellow Puerto Ricans, who are still without food, water and power."

"Our ally, Britney Spears—she fights for acceptance in her own way. Britney is a multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon. It's incredible," the actor said. "She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following who says nothing and does nothing, but instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable." Martin then introduced Spears, a lifelong LGBTQ supporter, calling her an "artist, fighter and a friend."