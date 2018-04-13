Meet the Next Generation of Country Music Couples: The Romances of Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ACM Awards, Couples, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Get ready country music fans! 

This Sunday marks the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. The industry's biggest stars will flock to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 to celebrate the work of their peers and rock out to the latest hits.

It's also a fun date night for country music couples. While the industry certainly has its classic sweethearts—like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban—there are newer romances, too.

For instance, Kelsea Ballerini married Morgan Evans in December, and Maren Morris tied the knot with Ryan Hurd in March. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler also said "I do" last April.

To learn more about the next generation of country music couples, click on the gallery.

Photos

Meet the New Generation of Country Music Couples

The 2018 ACM Awards airs Sunday, April 15 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Reba McEntire is hosting the event—making it her 15th time.

 

 

Want to see all nominees? Click here to view the complete nominations list.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelsea Ballerini , Carrie Underwood , Top Stories , 2018 ACM Awards , Music
Latest News
Riverdale

Riverdale Releases Sultry "Jailhouse Rock" Music Video Because of Course

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Aftermath of John Legend and Kanye West's Political Discourse

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

Inside Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's Extremely Private Romance

See Meghan Markle Meet 98-Year-Old Aussie Fan

Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Christian Carino

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Brings Maternity Fashion on Her Royal Tour—See Her Latest Look!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Why American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Cody Fern Doesn't Care If You Like Michael Langdon

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.