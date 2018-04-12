Will Scandal End With Everyone Paying for Their Many, Many Crimes?

For some reason, we didn't see this coming!

Scandal's second to last episode ever aired tonight and found Olivia doing something we never imagined she'd do: blow up B613 by telling the world about it.

First, when she found herself subpoenaed in the case against Mellie, she revealed it just to the special prosecutor in an effort to take down Jake and Cyrus. But of course Jake stepped in, clearing out the White House pool that had been his headquarters and having her subpoena scrubbed from the record.

So then, Liv took the truth right to the last ally you'd ever expect: Sally Langston, who was more than happy to spill all the beans on live TV. The secret is out!