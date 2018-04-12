Reba McEntire Teases 2018 ACM Awards Performance With Kelly Clarkson

Reunited and it's going to feel so good!

As excitement for Sunday's 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards continues to grow, host Reba McEntire promises one special night of country music.

In fact, the beloved artist thinks viewers will very much enjoy her performance with Kelly Clarkson as part of the "ACM Flashbacks" portion of the show.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be exciting if we don't crack each other up because we're double trouble. When we get onstage together, we kind of forget the audience is watching and we're having such a good time," Reba explained to E! News. "We toured together in 2008 and got to sing that song so many times that it's going to be great to sing it with her again."

The special song is none other than Reba's Grammy-winning hit "Does He Love You." Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi as well as Toby Keith and Blake Shelton will collaborate on a few special songs Sunday night as well.

When not performing inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Reba will be serving as the evening's host. After a few years off from the big gig, the singer is ready to bring even more fun to Las Vegas and viewers at home.

"It's going to be a different show this year. I told them I didn't want to talk about politics. I didn't want to talk to them about nothing that's not fun and positive," she shared. "And we're going to pay tribute to the folks who were involved in the tragedy in Vegas not too long ago and then the rest of the show is going to be a lot of fun. We're going to keep it very positive."

See how Reba does for yourself when the 2018 ACM Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS.

