Grey's Anatomy Tackles ICE & the Day Is Saved By an Old Friend

Who ever thought Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) would still be saving the day on Grey's Anatomy all these years later?

Tonight's episode was nearly a total heartbreak as we learned that Sam (Jeanine Mason) was a Dreamer, in the US under DACA after she moved from El Salvador when she was two. She recently was caught running a red light, and since any break of the law invalidated her living in the country, she was going to be deported.

While the agent who had arrived to deport her ended up having a heart condition and had to have surgery, there was still no legal way Sam could stay at Grey Sloane, or in the US. All hope seemed lost until Meredith arrived to tell Sam that she had been accepted to the cardiothoracic program in Zurich, Switzerland that she had totally applied to, with an essay she had totally written herself.