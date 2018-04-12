Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion Reunite for SoulCycle Class

Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion were getting their pulses racing when they were spotted breaking a sweat at SoulCycle.

The famous pair kept things as low-key as two celebs could when they hit the popular workout class with Justin sporting an Adidas hoodie and Baskin hiding under a black cap.

"He arrived and went up to the front desk and was chatting with the staff. He was very animated and friendly," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "A few minutes later, Baskin walked in and walked right up to Justin. He was leaning against the desk and she put her arm around his for a second as she leaned in to say hi."

After checking in together and completing the 45-minute class, the pair left separately and each went home.

Later in the day, however, Baskin stopped by Justin's new house in Hollywood for a visit. According to an eyewitness, his security met her on the street and escorted her inside through the garage.