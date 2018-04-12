Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth! All the Latest Details on How She's Doing

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 4:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a girl! 

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality star has been patiently awaiting the arrival of her baby girl and her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were able to be in Cleveland for the birth. 

A source tells E! News that Khloe is so excited to finally be a mom. For those who have been following along with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she has been very vocal about her desire to start a family. We're happy to see her dreams finally come true! How has Khloe been handling motherhood?

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Her First Child

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Apple News , Tristan Thompson , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Sydney

How Samantha Markle Feels About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Tara Reid

Tara Reid Removed From Plane Over Pre-Flight ''Disturbance''

ESC: Amy Adams

Amy Adams to Be Honored at 2018 Baby2Baby Gala

ESC: Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana With Her Post-Pregnancy Announcement Ensemble

Dylan Minette

Watch 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minette in Haunting New Interview

Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Premiere Ends With Major Surprise

Yvonne Strahovski, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.