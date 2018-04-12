Shania Twain Explains How Lyme Disease Has Affected Her Upcoming Tour

Life's about to get good for concertgoers across the country.

Shania Twain is hitting the road next month in support of her latest album titled Now. And while the woman behind huge hits including "You're Still the One," "Don't Be Stupid" and "Life's About to Get Good" continues to battle Lyme disease, the singer is more than ready to put on another round of unforgettable shows.

"Lyme disease does affect your life for sure. It's such a silent evil thing," she explained to E! News' Zuri Hall. "A lot of the symptoms you just learn to live with. I was lucky that I caught it early. I did get a lot of damage but I'm not battling with degenerative organ issues so I feel very fortunate."

On a daily basis, Shania stays focused on staying in good health, staying fit and staying in a good frame of mind. She also has perspective in the fact that everyone is faced with challenges. How you respond, however, may be the true test.