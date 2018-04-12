EXCLUSIVE!

Shania Twain Explains How Lyme Disease Has Affected Her Upcoming Tour

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Life's about to get good for concertgoers across the country.

Shania Twain is hitting the road next month in support of her latest album titled Now. And while the woman behind huge hits including "You're Still the One," "Don't Be Stupid" and "Life's About to Get Good" continues to battle Lyme disease, the singer is more than ready to put on another round of unforgettable shows.

"Lyme disease does affect your life for sure. It's such a silent evil thing," she explained to E! News' Zuri Hall. "A lot of the symptoms you just learn to live with. I was lucky that I caught it early. I did get a lot of damage but I'm not battling with degenerative organ issues so I feel very fortunate."

On a daily basis, Shania stays focused on staying in good health, staying fit and staying in a good frame of mind. She also has perspective in the fact that everyone is faced with challenges. How you respond, however, may be the true test.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Shania Twain

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for iHeart)

"By the time you're my age, you have something. Everybody's got something in some form of their life," she joked. "I'm proud of myself on one hand for persevering."

While she's keeping details of her latest tour top-secret, Shania admitted her favorite song to perform remains "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Shania also described her next round of shows as "still sexy" and "something nobody has seen before."

Photos

Shania Twain's Sexiest Looks

As for her pre-show rituals, the Grammy winner revealed that things have slightly changed after learning about her Lyme disease diagnosis.

"It's more work for me now vocally because of the Lyme disease effect on the nerves in my larynges so it's like an hour and a half of like physical exercise," she explained to us. "I take a mini trampoline with me and I've got to do a real pre-show show."

Find out if Shania is heading to your neighborhood in the coming weeks by visiting her website now.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shania Twain , Music , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Inside Ariana Grande's Complicated Relationship With Her Fans

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Jessica Simpson Supports Sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross at Her First Live Performance in Years on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Gives Surprise Twitter Performance From Uganda During Family Trip

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Pulls Out of Cancer Benefit Amid Personal Turmoil

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.