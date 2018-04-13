A Ghost From Megan's Past Returns on The Arrangement: "What the Hell Is He Doing Here?"

Sometimes the past can haunt you...

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is getting a visit from a familiar face from her past. After filming an interview at IHM, Megan is expecting to be done for the day, but it turns out her work is only beginning. During a casual chat with Xavier (Ruffin Prentiss), Terence (Michael Vartan) interrupts with a visitor.   

"Megan, you remember Isaac?" Terence asks a stunned Megan. "Hi Megan," Isaac says. While both men are acting casual, Megan looks like she's seeing a ghost. In a way, she kind of is.

Kyle West's Dark Past Revealed on The Arrangement This Sunday

After the men leave, Megan tries to play it cool but Xavier knows something is up. "Hey, are you okay?" he asks his co-star. Before she can reveal who this man is to her, Zach (Kyle Toy) comes up just in time. 

Once they're away from Xavier, she finally opens up. "That guy with Terence. That's who drugged me at the facility," she tells Zach. "What the hell is he doing here?" While Zach is usually willing to help her with all things Institute, he has much bigger problems. 

"I don't know. I'm sorry," Zach says distractedly. "I can't find Kyle." Megan is too distracted to shift into concerned girlfriend mode. "They're almost ready for his sit-down interview and he's gone," Zach reveals. I guess Isaac will have to wait. 

See the intense moment in the clip above! 

