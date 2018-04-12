Amanda Stanton Tweets About "Unhappy" People Amid Robby Hayes Drama

One day after Robby Hayes posted private conversations between himself and ex Amanda Stanton on social media, she's taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on "unhappy" people.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise star posted texts and email interactions between himself and his ex on Twitter. The email exchange showed a dispute that the former couple was having about the payment of Disneyland passes.

After briefly dating over the summer, Stanton and Hayes called it quits in September 2017. And after Hayes posted the conversations on Twitter, social media was not happy with him, and Stanton shared her thoughts on the situation with us.