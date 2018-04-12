Amanda Stanton Tweets About "Unhappy" People Amid Robby Hayes Drama

One day after Robby Hayes posted private conversations between himself and ex Amanda Stanton on social media, she's taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on "unhappy" people.
On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise star posted texts and email interactions between himself and his ex on Twitter. The email exchange showed a dispute that the former couple was having about the payment of Disneyland passes.
After briefly dating over the summer, Stanton and Hayes called it quits in September 2017. And after Hayes posted the conversations on Twitter, social media was not happy with him, and Stanton shared her thoughts on the situation with us.
Paul Hebert/ABC
"I have fully moved on with my life and just like to look at those relationships as learning experiences that have helped me grow as a person," she told E! News Wednesday.
She continued, "I'm the happiest now than I've been in a very long time and wish nothing but happiness and peace for him, as well!"
On Thursday, Stanton took to Twitter to talk about forgiveness and unhappy people.
"Something I've really worked on this past year is learning to forgive people that have never apologized and be compassionate to people that have hurt me. Remember that they're probably hurting even more," she told her Twitter followers.
She then shared, "So, with that being said: if someone goes out of their way to hurt you, it's because they are hurting. Happy people don't intentionally hurt others. And if you're unhappy & catch yourself doing this, that's OK because it's never too late to take the steps to change."
What do you think about the Twitter drama? Sound off in the comments!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM