Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Italy Season

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed she suffered a miscarriage just before filming began on season four, which took place in Florence, Italy, during an emotional sitdown with co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino in tonight's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"Three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed, and me and Roger actually lost a baby," she said. "Not a lot of people know."

Calling herself "a f--king mess" during that season of the MTV reality show, which filmed in 2011, JWoww said it was because of the medication she was put on because she "couldn't handle life." 

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Christmas Cards

Anthony Serrantonio

'But the medication, it was like Xanax. It would take me down…it was making me so groggy," she explained. "Then I started taking uppers." 

JWoww, 32, and her husband Roger Mathews went on to have two children: a daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, almost 2.

The Situation also opened up about his struggles during that season, admitting that many of his fights with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, including the infamous moment where he bashed his head into a cement wall, were actually caused by withdrawals. 

"I didn't want to admit it to people at that time period," he said.

Now sober for two years, the 35-year-old talked about trying to get clean during the original show's run. 

"I tried to get my s—t together last time we were at Jersey Shore. I didn't have it together, but it was a big attempt. I just didn't know how to do it. I was trying to do it by myself. I would be sober for a year, but still maybe…smoking cigarettes, smoking weed," he said. "I had to realize my personality was an obsessive personality—anything I did. And I need to have a handle on myself." 

He added, "I have no ego. I'm humble as f--k right now," The Situation said. "Listen, there is hope for the youth the way the Sit came out on top."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , JWoww , Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Latest News
Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Premiere Ends With Major Surprise

The Conners

The Conners Cast Promises the Show Is Moving Forward, But "Not Ignoring the Past"

Jimmy Kimmel Would Love to Mediate for Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

"Idol" Judges Want to Give You The American Dream

Busy Philipps Talks "This Will Only Hurt A Little" Revelations

"Charmed" Reboot Will Explore All Types of Witchcraft

Charmed

It's the Perfect Time for Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, But Do They Deliver?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.