Gabrielle Union Speaks Out After Being Caught in Tristan Thompson Drama

Getty Images
Gabrielle Union would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Earlier this week, Tristan Thompson made front-page news after photos and video purportedly of the NBA player surfaced showing the athlete getting close to women other than Khloe Kardashian.
In fact, The Shade Room published photos of a lady that caught the eyes of many followers. And yes, Gabrielle inadvertently was behind her when one of the pictures was taken.
But before you suspect the actress and best-selling author has anything to do with the drama, you may want to hear from her directly.
"Don't know her. Didn't see her," Gabrielle wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. "I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain't involved in this."
For the record, Tristan has not commented on the cheating allegations. Instead, he returned to the basketball court Wednesday night to play in the Cleveland Cavaliers final home game of the regular season before playoffs begin.
Soon after, a source told E! News that Tristan made it to the hospital where he witnessed Khloe give birth to their baby girl.
"He wants to spend as much time with the baby as he can," an insider shared with us.
As for how Khloe is handling all the drama during an unforgettable week, it appears her family is rallying around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and trying to lift her spirits.
"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," an insider shared. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."