Kaia Gerber Makes Your Dad's Favorite Vacation Shirt Look Chic

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 12:34 PM

While her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, has had a major impact on Kaia Gerber, this week, it looks like she's taking a note from her dad's style book.

For casual day in Beverly Hills, the sixteen-year-old model wore the Cuban top from Reformation with white Adidas sweats and slightly worn-in Converse Chuck Taylors. Besides her chic glasses and shoulder bag, her ensemble reminds us of our dads' vacation wardrobes. And while we can't say we're huge fans of our dads' stubborn attraction to Hawaiian print, this Havana-inspired top offers the effortlessness that's required for summer. Effectively, this trendsetter is making us think twice about short-sleeve button downs with graphic prints.

Her top is a standout piece that's very easy to work into your wardrobe. You can give it a Kaia twist by pairing with sweat pants, or you can wear it with your favorite pair of shorts, a straw bag and sandals for vacation vibes.

Best Dressed of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and More!

Ready to add her outfit to your summer look? Check out short sleeve button-down shorts at every price below!

Forever 21

Banana Leaf Print Shirt, $18

Urban Outfitters

UO Dolores Button-Down Top, $39

Mango

Floral Print Shirt, $40

River Island

Cream Parrot Print Tie Front Crop Top, $56

Reformation

Holiday Shirt, $128

NSF

Tanis Short Sleeve Button Down, $195

