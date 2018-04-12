EXCLUSIVE!

The Turpin 13: Oxygen Goes Inside the Harrowing Family Ordeal With Soledad O'Brien

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 12:00 PM

Get ready for a deep look inside the Turpin family.

Oxygen is announcing The Turpin 13: Family Secrets Exposed, which will take viewers on a deep dive into the story surrounding the family, who made headlines in January of this year when parents David and Louise Turpin were arrested and charged with keeping their children shackled and starved within the walls of their Perris, California home. And E! News has your exclusive first look at the two-hour special, hosted and executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winning journalist Soledad O'Brien.

Retracing the family's past and present, O'Brien will go behind the shocking headlines to ask how far back this family's secrets go and how the alleged abuse was kept hidden for so long.

Photos

25 TV Events to Get Excited About in 2018

Tracing the couple's 30-year journey across the country in the special, O'Brien travels to West Virginia where they first met, the remote Texas countryside where they once lived, and ultimately their latest home on a quiet California cul-de-sac where they were arrested. She sits down with Louise's sister Teresa Robinette, her half-brother Billy Lambert and some of the Turpins' neighbors, while also consulting with expects in child drama and law enforcement from the various counties and states where the Turpins called home.

"It's kind of crazy how you could have so many secrets no one knows about," O'Brien remarks in the trailer. Crazy indeed.

Throughout her investigation into reported financial woes and abandoned homes, questions are raised as family members and neighbors address concerns about the Turpins' relationship and whether David and Louise's abrupt relocations were them running towards their future or away from a painful family secret.

The Turpin 13: Family Secrets Exposed premieres Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

