Nicki Minaj Talks Cardi B Beef Rumors, Meek Mill, Drake and New Singles

Nicki Minaj is back and is looking for "genuine love" from her colleagues.

On Thursday, the rapper released two new singles, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li" and talked about a rumored feud with Cardi B, her relationships with Meek Mill and Drake and her new music in a rare interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's Beats 1 Radio.

The songs follow her and Cardi B's collaboration with Migos on the rap group's single "MotorSport." Cardi is engaged to trio member Offset and is pregnant with their first child together. Amid the release of "MotorSport" were rumors of a feud between Nicki and Cardi.

After "MotorSport" was released, Nicki took to Twitter to say that when she first received the track, only Migos rapper Quavo was featured on it. She said he called and asked if she thought they should also put Cardi on it and that she agreed.

Nicki reiterated her story to Lowe.

"With 'MotorSport,' I kinda felt ambushed," she said. "Quavo...wanted her to be on a record, for keeps. She begged to be on 'MotorSport.'"

She said all the guys wanted Cardi to be featured on the track and Quavo texted her about it and she agreed to put her on.